Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $8.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,204,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,439,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/anderson-hoagland-co-has-8-13-million-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.