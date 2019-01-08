Andersons (ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANDE. ValuEngine cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.62. 199,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Andersons has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.00 million. Andersons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Irmen sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $186,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453 shares in the company, valued at $215,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 1,950 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,755.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

