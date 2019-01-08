Anthony E. Maida III Sells 7,250 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 1,433,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.56. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,289,000 after purchasing an additional 639,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,289,000 after acquiring an additional 639,075 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 274.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPPI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

