Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $135,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

