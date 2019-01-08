Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN) Major Shareholder William W. Montgomery Purchases 400,000 Shares

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) major shareholder William W. Montgomery purchased 400,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,560,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,675. Applied DNA Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 265.86% and a negative net margin of 299.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 2.48% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

