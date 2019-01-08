AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 89,516 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,074 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Perficient worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,517 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $129,937,000 after buying an additional 443,431 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Perficient by 77,304.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 233,761 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 233,459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2,633.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, Director James R. Kackley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,038.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Perficient to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

