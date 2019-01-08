AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,530 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Learning Group were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 372,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,128 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABCD opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $684.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.85.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 159.95%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. Research analysts expect that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Learning Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

