AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CareDx Inc (CDNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of CareDx worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $848,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CareDx had a negative net margin of 113.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.24%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 million. On average, analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,747 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $2,937,602.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,599 shares of company stock worth $7,114,603. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which offers pre- and post-transplant continuum. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, which aids clinicians in identifying heart transplant recipients with stable allograft function and AlloSure, which is a donor-derived cell free DNA test.

