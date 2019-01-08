Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

ARTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.24. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as provides other advantages during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprises naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.