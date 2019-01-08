Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Archer Daniels outperformed the industry in the past year, courtesy of progress on portfolio management initiatives, cost-savings plan and Readiness program. The company reported impressive third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings outpaced estimates. Moreover, both earnings and sales improved year over year. While the company’s earnings marked the fourth straight positive surprise, sales lagged after two consecutive beats. Further, it exceeded the $200 million savings target for 2018, generating more than $200 million in the nine months. The top line benefited from solid sales across all segments, except for the Carbohydrate Solutions that is witnessing softness due to weaker ethanol business and Bioproducts results. This is likely to continue in 2018. However, Archer Daniels is confident of delivering solid results in the fourth quarter on improving market conditions, higher global demand, and product innovations.”

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

ADM traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,425. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 2,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,824,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after purchasing an additional 683,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,136,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.