Arcosa (ACA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 286,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,625. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

