Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th.

ARWR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 2,059,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.32% and a negative return on equity of 57.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter Brian Leone sold 131,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $1,769,038.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,172,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,727,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,862,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,572. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,299,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,922,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 380.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 841,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,053,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 523,675 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

