ArtByte (ABY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,391.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00988267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001228 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001225 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

