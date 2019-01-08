Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Escalating expenses are weighing on Arthur J. Gallagher’s margin expansion. A high debt level inducing increase in interest expenses concern. The company has witnessed its estimates move down by nearly 0.3% for 2019 in the last 60 days. Nonetheless, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. The pipeline remains strong with about $500 million of revenues. Arthur J. Gallagher is also focused on tapping opportunities in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. Moreover, it sets sights on enhancing productivity and quality as part of its value creation strategy. A solid performance is leading to sufficient cash flows and helps the company deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves.”

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.10.

NYSE:AJG opened at $72.11 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.20 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,325.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 475.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,149 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.