ASML (ASML) Given a €200.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €201.78 ($234.63).

