Aston (ATX) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Aston (CURRENCY:ATX) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Aston has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Aston token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Coinrail. Aston has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Aston was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aston alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aston Token Profile

ATX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2016. Aston’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,000,000 tokens. Aston’s official Twitter account is @aston_company. The official website for Aston is www.aston.company.

Aston Token Trading

Aston can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aston directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aston should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aston using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aston and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.