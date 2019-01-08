ASV (ASV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASV from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.56.

ASV stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. ASV has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.06.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASV will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASV stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 5.86% of ASV worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

