athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 1,195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHN opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. athenahealth, Inc has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. reduced their price objective on shares of athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of athenahealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.71.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

