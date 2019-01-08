Athene (ATH) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a report released on Monday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $1.15 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on shares of Athene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.37.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $42.19 on Monday. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,296,000 after acquiring an additional 84,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,955,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,296,000 after purchasing an additional 84,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,891,000 after purchasing an additional 632,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 25.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,729,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,027,000 after purchasing an additional 552,809 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 49.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,624,000 after purchasing an additional 703,092 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

