Auctus Market Cap Reaches $385,179.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. Auctus has a total market cap of $385,179.00 and approximately $2,817.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02169216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00166281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00226241 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025034 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,049,553 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

