Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,440 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 377.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $566,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $14,984,885.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,347,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,845. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $107.61 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

