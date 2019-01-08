Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

