AxoGen (AXGN) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 42,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,626,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXGN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 45,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 in the last three months. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $58,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 129.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 861,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 485,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,437,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 377,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 37.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,132,000 after purchasing an additional 361,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

