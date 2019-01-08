Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BTIG Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXSM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

AXSM stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. 14,542,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,096,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 223,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 276,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

