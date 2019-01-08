Axsome Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,603% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AXSM stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.07.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 223,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 276,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

