AZZ (AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.96 million. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.20 EPS.

AZZ opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.44. AZZ has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $56.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZZ. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other AZZ news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $45,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,097.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $228,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,271.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

