AZZ (AZZ) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.05 million.

NYSE AZZ opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AZZ had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $228,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,271.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $45,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,097.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AZZ (AZZ) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/azz-azz-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.