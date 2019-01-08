Baidu (BIDU) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $313.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.57.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $153.78 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6,361.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.9% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.