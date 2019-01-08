Baidu Inc (BIDU) Receives $271.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $369.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Baidu by 6,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.40. 3,251,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. Baidu has a 52-week low of $153.78 and a 52-week high of $284.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.