Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 133,477 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $75,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

MSM opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

