Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

