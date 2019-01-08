Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.73 Million Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 86,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in II-VI were worth $72,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.92 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Craig Hallum set a $47.00 price target on II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on II-VI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

