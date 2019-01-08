Barnes Group Inc. (B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $389.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.40 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $373.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.27 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Barnes Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $45,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 3,841.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 458,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,574,000 after buying an additional 446,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $652,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:B traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,620. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.27. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

