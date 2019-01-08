Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHC. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Appio acquired 25,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $584,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,474,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

