BB&T Corp Has $46.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

BB&T Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of BB&T Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,552 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,582,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,534,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,504,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total value of $2,308,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,629.51 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.03 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $770.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,110.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,085.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

