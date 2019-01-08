BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

BESIY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.96.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $135.68 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

