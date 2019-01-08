Bechtle (BC8) Given a €63.90 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.49 ($100.57).

ETR BC8 opened at €66.50 ($77.33) on Monday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €75.40 ($87.67).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

