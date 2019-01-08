Beigene (BGNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Shares of Beigene stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.53. 560,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,844. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.70. Beigene has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $621,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,387,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,122 shares of company stock worth $17,156,904. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 1,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Beigene by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,175,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,283,000 after purchasing an additional 105,702 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

