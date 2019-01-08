Beigene (BGNE) Trading Up 6%

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.03 and last traded at $139.53. Approximately 560,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,245,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Get Beigene alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.41, for a total transaction of $762,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,962.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 14,711 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,854,615.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,313.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,156,904 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beigene by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Beigene by 5,558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/beigene-bgne-trading-up-6.html.

About Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.