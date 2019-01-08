Bemis (BMS) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bemis from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bemis and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of Bemis stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.78. Bemis has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bemis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,323,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,323,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bemis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

