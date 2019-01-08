BidaskClub Downgrades Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $32.14 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

