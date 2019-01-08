BidaskClub Lowers Texas Instruments (TXN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.24.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $94.50 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,968,000 after acquiring an additional 807,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after acquiring an additional 807,808 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,763,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,549,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,525,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,009,000 after buying an additional 5,240,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,837,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,661,000 after buying an additional 337,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

