BidaskClub Upgrades Fulton Financial (FULT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FULT. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Fulton Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $214.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 13,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $224,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Spair bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,002 shares of company stock worth $300,773 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 20,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,347,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

