Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) Trading 23.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded down 68.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market cap of $66,225.00 and approximately $807.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.02432094 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025180 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Profile

BWS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 105,494,936 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official website is bitcoinwspectrum.com. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin W Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

