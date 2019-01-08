Bitstar (BITS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $81,019.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitstar has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00002019 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00002286 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 19,981,495 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

