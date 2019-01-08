Blackbaud, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Blackbaud in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLKB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.76 on Monday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1,188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackbaud by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 28.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $336,000.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

