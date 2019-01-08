BlackRock Inc. Has $77.58 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944,349 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Zumiez worth $77,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its stake in Zumiez by 649.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 105,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 185.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 258,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 225.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 30.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 61,766 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $248.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research set a $36.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

