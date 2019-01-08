BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,708 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of PROS worth $77,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 25.9% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 224,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 875,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

In other PROS news, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $63,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,411.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,220 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PRO stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.02.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/blackrock-inc-raises-position-in-pros-holdings-inc-pro.html.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.