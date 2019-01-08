BlackRock Inc. Sells 113,284 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 113,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $79,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

