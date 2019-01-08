Blackstone Group (BX) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

NYSE:BX opened at $31.13 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc bought 192,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 94.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 800.0% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

